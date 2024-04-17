Pak Army starts inquiry against ex-DG ISI

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Amry has constituted an inquiry committee to probe charges against former DG ISI Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed ®. The inquiry committee has been formed on a complaint lodged by a property tycoon and in the light of the apex court of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the report made by the inquiry commission established to investigate the Faizabad sit-in holds no value as it is neither authentic nor reliable.

He made these comments after the Faizabad sit-in inquiry commission exonerated former Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid in its report.

Speaking during an interview with a private TV channel, Asif said: “Faizabad commission was a joke as Generel (retd) Hamid and former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa did not appear before the commission but only political workers like me did.”

The defence minister said that when he appeared before the commission, he realised that there was no seriousness there.

“The Faizabad inquiry commission must introspect about whether it fulfilled its duty or not,” he added.