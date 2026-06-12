Pak Army clinches 1st position at Int’l Pacesticking Competition 2026

RAWALPINDI, Jun 12: In a remarkable display of excellence, Pakistan Army team, represented by Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), has clinched 1st Position at the prestigious International Pacesticking Competition 2026 held at the Royal Military Academy (RMA) Sandhurst, United Kingdom.

The PMA team made a clean sweep at the competition, securing all major honors, that is 1st Overall Team Trophy, Best Pace Sticker and Best Driver awards, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The 9-member Pakistani contingent, led by Major Haider Gulzar (Adjutant, PMA), arrived in UK on June 5, 2026.

A total of 16 international teams from different armies participated in the fiercely competed annual event. The Pakistan Army team’s victory is reflective of the highest standards of professional training, excellence and dedication maintained by the Armed Forces of Pakistan.