Pak-Afghan ceasefire a step towards lasting peace

ISLAMABAD: In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire following a week of fierce border clashes that left dozens dead and many injured on both sides. The landmark accord was reached in Doha, Qatar, on October 18, 2025, in negotiations mediated by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiya, with China and Iran serving as guarantor states.

The Doha ceasefire represents a significant evolution from the earlier 48-hour temporary truce, which came into effect following intense cross-border hostilities earlier in the week. Now expanded into a broader peace framework, the agreement aims to prevent future escalation, foster dialogue, and build long-term stability and cooperation between the two neighboring Islamic nations.

According to the text of the agreement, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to peace, mutual respect, and the principles of Islamic brotherhood. The key provisions include:

Immediate cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a Joint Border Coordination Office to ensure uninterrupted communication between military officials on both sides.

Afghanistan’s assurance that its territory will not be used by any group, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to carry out attacks or subversive activities against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s reaffirmation to continue extending humanitarian support to Afghan refugees, guided by Islamic and humanitarian principles.

Establishment of Peace Corridors at Chaman and Torkham to promote trade, facilitate cross-border movement of civilians, traders, and patients, and strengthen economic connectivity.

Media restraint clauses, requiring both nations to avoid hostile rhetoric and focus on messages promoting Islamic brotherhood, mutual respect, and cooperation.

Monitoring and review mechanisms, with Qatar hosting quarterly meetings to assess progress and ensure compliance with the terms of the agreement.

The agreement follows days of deadly border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, triggered by Pakistan’s strikes on TTP hideouts inside Afghan territory. The operation, aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure responsible for cross-border attacks, provoked retaliatory action by Afghan forces.

The situation worsened on October 15, when Afghan troops again targeted Pakistani border posts, prompting a strong and measured counter-response from Pakistan’s security forces. According to sources, Pakistan’s retaliation inflicted significant losses on the Afghan side, compelling Kabul to request an immediate ceasefire.

In a gesture of statesmanship, Islamabad agreed to a temporary 48-hour truce, making it clear that any continuation of “adventurism” or provocation would be unacceptable. This move not only de-escalated immediate tensions but also demonstrated Pakistan’s consistent preference for diplomacy and dialogue over prolonged confrontation.

The ceasefire, though initially fragile, soon gained momentum through diplomatic engagement, culminating in the Doha accord. It symbolizes a renewed opportunity for both countries to address long-standing grievances, particularly the issue of cross-border militancy.

For years, Pakistan has urged the Taliban-led Afghan government to act decisively against the TTP, which continues to launch attacks from Afghan soil. Despite repeated assurances from Kabul, little progress had been observed until this breakthrough. Afghanistan’s explicit commitment in the Doha agreement to deny sanctuary to anti-Pakistan groups could mark a turning point in restoring trust between the two nations.

The Taliban, having themselves been victims of external aggression, should recognize the perils of harboring militant organizations. As long as such groups operate unchecked, mutual confidence will remain elusive. The Doha agreement, therefore, serves as both a test of intent and a roadmap for cooperation.

Observers note that whenever Pakistan and Afghanistan clash, regional spoilers stand to gain. Among them, India remains the most active beneficiary of discord between the two Muslim-majority nations. Following recent military setbacks, New Delhi has every incentive to exploit instability along Pakistan’s western frontier. A distracted Pakistan allows India to pursue its regional ambitions unchallenged.

However, Islamabad appears increasingly aware of the broader geopolitical context, understanding that continued conflict with Kabul would only weaken both nations while serving the interests of external actors. By choosing negotiation over confrontation, Pakistan and Afghanistan have signaled maturity and strategic foresight.

Peace in Afghanistan is not just a bilateral concern—it is a regional necessity. The successful implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the CASA-1000 power transmission project depends on regional stability. Without peace, these multibillion-dollar initiatives will remain stalled, depriving the broader region of much-needed economic growth, energy security, and integration. Some reports suggest that Pakistan has decided to pull out of the TAPI, however other projects are still on the table and their future largely depends on stability in Afghanistan.

The Doha accord between Pakistan and Afghanistan stands as a ray of hope in a region long plagued by conflict and mistrust. It signifies that even after intense confrontation, dialogue remains possible and productive. Both nations bound by faith, culture, and geography must now rise above animosity and work toward a shared future.

Continued hostility will only benefit external powers and perpetuate suffering for ordinary citizens on both sides. If implemented faithfully, the Doha ceasefire could become the foundation of enduring peace, mutual trust, and regional cooperation not only between Pakistan and Afghanistan but for the stability and prosperity of South and Central Asia as a whole.