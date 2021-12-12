Pak-Afghan boxers to fight for WBC Arabian Sea Title in January 2022

ISLAMABAD, DEC 12 (DNA) – WBC Arabian Sea Title Fight is all set take place between Pakistan vs Afghanistan. The first Arabian Sea Title Belt fight between Afghanistan’s Ahmad Samir Dawrani and Pakistan’s Muzzafar Khan has been officially sanctioned by the World Boxing Council (WBC). The two boxers will face each other off in the super welter division on January 22nd 2022 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Islamabad, Pakistan.

The President of Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) Syed Nauman Shah said, “We’ve received the letter of approval from WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and the fight is now scheduled in January 2022.

“The WBC is proud to be part of the development of our sport in Pakistan and this region of the world. The WBC will follow the administrative and medical specific requirements,” he added.

Mr. Umer Toor (PPBL) spokesperson mentioned that 3 other international boxers are going to be part of the event for exhibition fights. Shahid Khan, director PPBL said that 3 fighters from Pakistan are going to fight the 3 international boxers.

Two of the Boxers are from UK and one of the boxers is from Spain. Aaron Alhambra, Ryan Walker & Jordan Dujon are going to be visiting Pakistan to be part of the event. The exhibition fights are also expected to witness one female bout.

The Arabian Sea region consists of 16 countries, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, Djibouti, Maldives, and India. It is quite heartening now that finally, Pakistan have got the nod to hold the event. = DNA

