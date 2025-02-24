PAJCCI urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to resolve Torkham border closure

From Our Correspondent

PESHAWAR, FEB 24 : Senior Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, has urged the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to address the challenges faced by traders and the public due to the ongoing closure of the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham.

In a press statement issued on Monday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who is also an Executive Member of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), highlighted the severe impact of the border closure, which has persisted for the last three consecutive days.

He stated that the shutdown has not only halted trade between the two neighbouring countries but has also left thousands of people in distress on both sides of the border.

He pointed out that approximately 2,500 goods-laden trucks are stranded on the Pakistani side, waiting for clearance, with a similar number of vehicles stuck across the border.

Many of these trucks carry perishable goods, including meat, poultry, vegetables, fruits, and juices, which risk spoilage if not transported promptly.

Furthermore, Zia noted that hundreds of people, including patients, women, children, and elderly passengers, are stranded at the border, anxiously waiting for it to reopen. Many have been forced to wait at immigration centers for the past three days without any clear updates on the situation.

The PAJCCI official also expressed concerns over the financial strain on the business community, which was already grappling with the imposition of a two percent Infrastructure Development Cess on export consignments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Although the provincial government later reduced the cess to one percent, businesses continue to shift to other provinces, particularly Balochistan, due to the added costs.

Zia emphasized that sudden and prolonged closures of the Torkham border severely disrupt bilateral trade, causing significant economic losses for businesses on both sides.

He urged authorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve the issue immediately and ensure the uninterrupted movement of trade and passengers for the benefit of both nations.