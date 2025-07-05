Paigham-e-Pakistan: A collective resolve for peace in Muharram

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi (Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council)

As in previous years, this year too, the Pakistan Ulema Council, along with scholars and spiritual leaders from all schools of thought, began efforts immediately after Hajj to maintain peace and order and promote inter-sectarian tolerance and religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram. They expressed their firm resolve that every possible step would be taken by the scholars and spiritual leaders to promote interfaith and inter-sectarian tolerance, and that no disrespect towards the sanctities of any sect or religion would be tolerated.

With this mindset, the Pakistan Ulema Council convened a meeting in Islamabad, bringing together senior scholars and spiritual leaders from all schools of thought. Over fifty prominent personalities from across the country participated, and they unanimously endorsed the “Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct.” In light of recent events, such as India’s attack on Pakistan and the Iran-Israel conflict, it was decided to take immediate steps for unity and cohesion. Following this meeting, a series of gatherings and conferences were initiated at both local and national levels, attended by leaders from various communities.

With the cooperation of the National Solidarity Council and central and provincial governments, the Pakistan Ulema Council organized visits of scholars across the country. The aim was to address local issues and dispel misunderstandings at the grassroots level. Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi personally met with and visited responsible figures, scholars, and spiritual leaders from all divisions of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Balochistan, and Azad Kashmir, both individually and collectively. All meetings and conferences were held with great enthusiasm, where the complete endorsement of the Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct was reaffirmed. In Sindh, Governor Kamran Tessori, in Punjab, Ms. Maryam Nawaz, and in other provinces, the administration provided full cooperation. Thus, comprehensive awareness and practical steps for the implementation of the 14-point Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct have begun at every level.

The Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct is not only for inter-sectarian harmony but also a strong document for interfaith harmony and tolerance. Its key points are as follows:

Sectarian hatred, armed sectarian conflict, and imposing one’s beliefs on others by force are against the commands of Islamic Shariah, are considered corruption on earth, and are national and communal crimes.

Scholars, spiritual leaders, and jurists from all sects in Pakistan completely reject extremist thinking and radicalism.

It is a duty to respect the sanctity of the Prophets, Companions of the Prophet (PBUH), the Rightly Guided Caliphs, the Wives of the Prophet, and the Pure Ahl al-Bayt. All schools of thought disassociate from anyone who insults or declares these sanctities as infidels, and the law should immediately take action against such individuals.

It is the duty of scholars, spiritual leaders, and jurists to educate people about the distinction between correct and incorrect beliefs, while the act of declaring someone an infidel (takfir) is the prerogative of the state, which will decide in accordance with Islamic Shariah.

All non-Muslim citizens of Pakistan have the full right to worship in their places of worship and celebrate their religious festivals according to their faith. No individual, group, or party can deprive them of the rights granted by the Constitution of Pakistan.

It is forbidden and sinful to kill non-Muslims who live peacefully in an Islamic state. If they violate the Constitution or laws of Pakistan, it is the responsibility of the state to punish them within the legal framework.

During the days of mourning in Muharram-ul-Haram and Safar-ul-Muzaffar, all citizens and Muslims of Pakistan have the legal freedom to organize prescribed gatherings, conferences, and events. The sanctity of privacy and homes must be fully respected during such lawful gatherings.

All residents and lovers of Ahl al-Bayt and the Companions should remain vigilant against conspiracies by enemies of the nation and Islam. They should fully assist Muslims of all schools of thought in observing these days according to their beliefs and within the law and constitution.

It is pre-established that each scholar, preacher, orator, and reciter of every sect should address their followers about their own beliefs, principles, and jurisprudence. In their manner of speech, they must ensure that they do not insult the religious and spiritual figures of the Islamic world or ridicule the beliefs and thoughts of others.

During Muharram-ul-Haram, the most dangerous weapon our enemy uses to disrupt peace and order is social media. The Pakistan Ulema Council, in continuous and organized collaboration with the Ministry of Information, PEMRA, ISPR, and PTA, has devised a comprehensive strategy to prevent the dissemination of any material that could cause discord and to take timely action against it.

It is a fact that this year, the effective measures taken to prevent the broadcast of sectarian violence and disrespectful material towards the sanctities of various sects are commendable and praiseworthy.

Alongside the Pakistan Ulema Council, the Council of Islamic Ideology, the Punjab Inter-Muslim Unity Committee, the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, and other religious leaders are playing a crucial role in conveying the Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct to the public. Under the guidance of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, the ministry, led by the Secretary of Religious Affairs, is highly active, and the country’s security agencies are also playing a proactive role.

Given the current circumstances, there is no doubt that, after the defeat of Israel and India, hostile forces will try every possible means to incite riots during Muharram-ul-Haram. However, with the cooperation of security agencies, federal and provincial institutions, and scholars, these conspiracies have been and will continue to be thwarted. By the grace of Allah, the cooperation and coordination between the country’s security agencies, Pakistan’s armed forces, police, administration, and religious leaders not only foil these plots but also make it clear that if influential personalities and organizations at the governmental and national level work together sincerely, any issue can be resolved. What is required is sincerity, good intentions, and hard work.

Conflicts during Muharram-ul-Haram or in normal times arise when a preacher, reciter, or orator of one sect insults, declares infidel, or disparages the sanctities, elders, or beliefs of another sect. If it is firmly established, as it is in the Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct, that followers of any sect will not insult, disparage, or declare infidel the elders, sanctities, especially the Companions of the Prophet (PBUH), Ahl al-Bayt, the Rightly Guided Caliphs, Mothers of the Believers, and Imams of another sect, then all paths to conflict are closed. Therefore, any violation of the code of conduct must be met with immediate legal action, and, God willing, the law will be enforced.

There is no doubt that the beliefs of different sects vary from each other, and everyone has the right to live according to their own beliefs and sect. Even the Constitution of Pakistan and Islamic Shariah grant non-Muslims living in Pakistan the full right to live their lives with freedom and autonomy, to worship in their places of worship, and to observe their religious days and festivals as they wish according to their religion, provided they do not interfere with the beliefs of others.

When the Constitution of Pakistan and the Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct, signed by thousands of scholars and spiritual leaders, have clarified these matters, then after 76 years, it should be accepted that we must live with mutual respect and love, honoring each other’s sanctities, and disavow anyone who chooses the path of conflict.

All scholars, spiritual leaders, pilgrims, and preachers from all schools of thought are acting on this formula, and everyone must adhere to it: “Do not abandon your own sect, do not interfere with another’s sect.” By following this code, not only will Muharram-ul-Haram pass peacefully, but this spirit must be maintained permanently. Undoubtedly, we must strive for a society that can truly be called an Islamic welfare society. The only way to eliminate the extremism and violence that has entered our lives over the past four decades is through Islam’s true message of moderation. God willing, there is strong hope and effort that this year’s Muharram will be one of peace, moderation, and tolerance. On this occasion, we also appeal to the general public to remain vigilant and not allow their environment to become violent in any way. Cooperate with law enforcement agencies and present your tribute of love and devotion to Imam Hussain (RA) through unity, moderation, tolerance, and love.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi (Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council)

[email protected]