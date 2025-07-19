PAF’s JF-17C, C-130 clinch top awards at UK airshow

LONDON, JUL 19: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft, JF-17C Block III aircraft and C-130 Hercules, clinched two global awards at the Royal International Air Tattoo 2025 in the United Kingdom, one of the world’s largest military airshows.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the PAF team, comprising the said aircraft, landed at Royal Air Force Base Fairford earlier this week.

The PAF’s C-130 secured the first position and won the Concours d’Elegance Trophy at the RIAT 2025.

Furthermore, the JF-17C Block III was awarded the “Spirit of the Meet Trophy” in recognition of its excellent flying and technical performance, PTV News reported.

The fighter jet played a key role during the Marka-e-Haq confrontation with the Indian Air Force in May this year.

Representing the country’s advanced defence technology, the aircraft impressed with its journey from Pakistan to the UK, conducted through continuous, non-stop air-to-air refuelling, en route to the United Kingdom with the support of a PAF IL-78 aerial refuelling tanker.

The state media called the PAF’s major accolades at the world-renowned airshow proof of its professionalism and skill.

The nuclear-armed neighbouring arch-rivals had engaged in a serious military confrontation following India’s unprovoked missile attacks on targets within Pakistani territory in April.

Pakistan army launched a retaliatory operation named Bunyan um Marsoos (Iron Wall) to counter the Indian aggression, which New Delhi branded as a response to the alleged Pakistani involvement in the attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) Pahalgam in April.

Both countries suffered losses of life and property while Pakistan Air Force downed at least six Indian fighter jets, including expensive French aircraft, Rafale, while successfully defending the country’s territorial integrity.

The 87-hours conflict, which raised fears of a nuclear war between the two countries, finally ended in a ceasefire brokered by the United States.