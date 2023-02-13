PAF’S IL-78 Aircraft evacuates Pakistani families and students from Turkiye

DNA

ISLAMABAD, FEB 13: IL-78 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force landed back at PAF Base, Nur Khan after a successful mission of providing humanitarian assistance to the earthquake-stricken people of Turkiye. Owing to efforts of PAF, a number of Pakistani students & families stuck in the area were evacuated through the Ilyushin-78 and were brought back to the homeland safely.

The Pakistani students and families expressed their gratitude for the overall efforts of Pakistan Air Force in bringing them back to Pakistan and rescuing their fellow countrymen stranded in the natural calamity abroad. Other such missions by PAF, in coordination with NDMA and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are also in queue to help the earthquake affectees.