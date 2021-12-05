PAF WINS 30TH CAS CHALLENGE CUP POLO TOURNAMENT

ISLAMABAD, DEC 5 /DNA/ – PAF won the 30th Chief of Air Staff Challenge Cup Polo Tournament, which was played at the lush green Islamabad Polo Club. PAF won the final match by defeating PAF Blue with five to four goals. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The Chief Guest gave away prizes amongst the players and awarded the CAS Challenge Polo Cup to the winning team. The Air Chief congratulated the winners and appreciated the club management for successful conduct of the event in order to promote sports in Pakistan. The chief guest also emphasized upon the significance of sports for mental as well as physical health of the youth.

The tournament commenced on 29 November, 2021 and 08 teams (PAF, PAF Blue, PAF White, Asean Kalabagh, Boquival, Buraq ASC, Hakuna Matata and PBG) participated in the tournament. Diplomats, high ranking military & civil officials and polo enthusiasts witnessed the match. CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament was introduced in 1985 and ever since it has been a regular feature in the PAF Sports Calendar.