PAF transitioning to next generation air force

RAWALPINDI, FEB 27: /DNA/ – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) commemorated the 7th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort at Air Headquarters, marking a landmark demonstration of resolve, professionalism and calibrated response in modern air warfare.

Addressing the ceremony, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff, stated that “Pakistan is a responsible country which desires peace with honour”. He recalled that seven years ago, the aggressor miscalculated Pakistan’s resolve and capability by challenging its sovereignty under the cover of darkness. PAF’s measured broad daylight response re-established credible deterrence against a numerically superior adversary.

Highlighting the complex global and regional security environment and evolving character of warfare, the Air Chief underscored that since March 2021, despite fiscal constraints, PAF has pursued comprehensive modernization and indigenization to transition into a Next Generation Air Force. He noted that PAF recalibrated its Operational Doctrine and rapidly inducted advanced combat and support capabilities, including indigenously developed Unmanned Systems, Electronic Warfare, Space and Cyber assets, establishing a unique home-grown multi-domain Kill Chain.

Referring to Marka-e-Haq in May 2025, he stated that when Pakistan’s sovereignty was again challenged, PAF conducted, for the first time, full-spectrum multi-domain operations that were precisely executed and decisively overwhelmed the adversary. He highlighted the downing of advanced platforms including Rafale, SU-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29 and Unmanned Aerial Systems, strikes deep inside hostile territory, and neutralization of S-400 air defence systems along with their Command and Control Centre.

Reaffirming commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty, the Air Chief stated that PAF will continue to remain a symbol of pride, ensuring credible deterrence and a vigilant yet responsible defence posture.