PAF relief operations continue in flood affected areas of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, AUG 1 /DNA/ – Pakistan Air Force is actively participating in rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of Balochistan. During the operations, PAF helicopter fleet has carried 16,995 pounds of relief goods to the flood affected areas, which were cut off by roads due to torrential rains spell and flash floods. The relief goods which have been airlifted include flour, ghee, sugar, daal, tea and life saving medicines in the calamity hit areas. Despite inclement weather conditions throughout the country especially in the flood stricken areas, PAF personnel are working hard to provide humanitarian assistance to flood affectees.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, has directed the respective branches of PAF to employ maximum efforts towards relief and rescue operations for the flood affected people of Balochistan.