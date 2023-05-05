PAF made a wish come true for an aspiring child

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAY 5: While showing extreme compassion for Master Abdullah Naveed, a bright child suffering from thalassemia, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force made possible his life time dream come true by making him a PAF pilot for one day at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force.

It was a dream of Abdullah Naveed to become a PAF fighter pilot which in indicative of the traditional affiliation of entire Pakistani young generation with PAF. This activity which was sponsored by Make a Wish Foundation, Pakistan, Master Abdullah visited an Operational Base of PAF, where he was given an honorary rank by Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood and Base Commander Air Commodore Asim Rana in a customary way used in PAF. The child was also given a simulated experience of a fighter aircraft and visited various units / wings of the base. Parents of Abdullah and founding President of Make- A-Wish Foundation, Mr Ishtiaq Baig also accompanied him. Abdullah was elated and jubilant and showed extreme joy upon undergoing this unique and unprecedented experience.

PAF has always held a special place in the hearts of the nation. The whole nation and Pakistan Air Force in particular wish Abdullah Naveed a speedy recovery and actual realization of his dream.