PAF leadership’s bedrock is character before competence: experts

ISLAMABAD, OCT 10 /DNA/ – The Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, hosted a roundtable titled “Character Building as the Bedrock of Pakistan Air Force Leadership.” The event was attended by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers, members of the academia, and the think tank community. As an independent think-tank, CASS Lahore organises such events to explore the critical dimensions of security, technology and policy. The event started with opening remarks by Dr Zahid Khan, Associate Senior Researcher at CASS Lahore.

Air Commodore Khalid Banuri (Retd), Senior Advisor to PAF’s Project Phoenix, explained that the PAF’s leadership philosophy rests on the belief that true military excellence stems from character before competence.

The PAF’s training and professional culture, he noted, have been carefully shaped by a commitment to integrity, discipline, humility, and purpose—qualities that enable officers to act with moral clarity in complex operational environments. He highlighted that, under the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu, this principle is now being systematically cultivated through the Jinnah Centre for Character and Leadership.

The Speaker also elaborated on what he termed “The Sidhu Phenomenon,” referring to the visionary leadership of the incumbent Air Chief, under whose command the PAF witnessed a transformative leap in professionalism and multidomain operational capability.

He described how ACM Sidhu’s leadership style—anchored in humility, merit, and intellectual discipline—fused character with strategic foresight to shape a culture of excellence across the Force. This leadership ethos, he emphasised, was demonstrated during the May 2025 war, where the PAF’s measured resolve and unmatched prowess secured a historic victory, reaffirming that integrity and moral strength remain the ultimate multipliers of combat power.

Air Marshal Asim Suleiman (Retd), President, CASS Lahore, reflected on the deeper meaning of leadership within the PAF. He noted that leadership is far more than exercising authority; it is the moral art of living the values that inspire others. He noted that vision and competence lose their substance without integrity.

Contrasting the PAF with its Indian counterpart, he observed that the PAF leadership has remained anchored in humility and discipline, whereas the Indian Air Force has become politicised and falsely claims victories, unlike a chivalrous force. He explained how, during the May 2025 war, the PAF demonstrated that credibility flows from humility, restraint, and moral courage.

He observed that this principle has defined the PAF since its inception and found its full expression under the leadership of the current Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force. During the May 2025 war, ACM Sidhu exemplified the Force’s character-driven ethos.

Despite transforming the skies over South Asian air theatre, he remained humble and eschewed the media spotlight — the hallmark of a true leader. He concluded that nations may rise on the shoulders of power but endure only on the foundation of character.

The discussion concluded on a reflective note, with participants emphasising that enduring strength in national defence lies in the moral fibre of its leaders and the PAF serves as a glaring example of this principle.