PAF greets the entire Pakistani nation on Independence Day
DNA
ISLAMABAD, AUG 14: Pakistan Air Force has greeted the entire Pakistani nation on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. The journey of modernization, enhancement of operational capabilities and the quest for innovation are important features of this special message. The message also reiterats the commitment that Pakistan Armed Forces are ever ready to fulfill the sacred duty of defending the nation and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the line of duty.
