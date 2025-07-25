PAC recovers Rs16bn amid Sindh corruption

Over Rs. 836 Billion in Financial Irregularities Uncovered across various departments of Sindh: Report

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI, JUL 25: /DNA/ – Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Nisar Khuhro has claimed that nearly Rs.16 billion have been recovered in just four months through audits exposing corruption and illegal financial irregularities.

Unfortunately, rampant corruption and irregularities continue unchecked across all departments of the Sindh government.

Audit findings show scams ranging over Rs. 20-60 billion each in various provincial departments.

Khuhro’s recovery of more than Rs. 16 billion from these departments has been termed a historic achievement, possibly unmatched by any previous PAC told Spokesman.

Recently, the audit of Rs. 8 billion in hospital medical equipment supplies by the Labour Department’s SESSI was being obstructed. Khuhro strongly criticized the lack of transparency, stating that SESSI had never undergone a proper audit since its inception.

He emphasized that no compromise would be made on billions worth of irregularities, as per constitutional obligations.

During the session, when senior journalists attempted to question Secretary Labor Department Rafiq Ahmed Qureshi, he responded with harsh remarks and displayed an attitude of influence, despite his responsibility to cooperate with PAC, NAB, and Anti-Corruption on past discrepancies.

Khuhro had pointed out that corruption involving billions has been revealed in the audits of multiple departments and that PAC has taken firm action something rarely seen before.

He stressed that this is public taxpayers’ money, and such massive corruption cannot be tolerated in a democratic setup.

He demanded that all looted public funds, including those misused in SESSI and other departments, be returned immediately to the Sindh government.

Khuhro had also initiated some institutions were refusing audits to hide their irregularities. He made it clear that no institution, including SESSI, is above the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Auditor General of Pakistan has exposed financial irregularities worth over Rs. 836.43 billion in various departments of the Sindh government.

The provincial audit report uncovers widespread corruption and irregularities across multiple districts.

According to Shakil spokesperson of Chairman PAC Nisar Khuhro has continued intensify scrutiny of various departments and projects across the province, uncovering multiple cases of irregularities, embezzlement, and misuse of public funds.

The recovered amount includes funds reclaimed from dormant schemes, overpaid contracts, and fraudulent claims within government bodies.

The chairman of the PAC emphasized that accountability is being pursued regardless of political or bureaucratic influence. “This recovery reflects our determination to restore transparency in public spending,” he stated.

The revelation has sparked public and political debate, especially amid growing concerns about endemic corruption and lack of oversight in provincial institutions.

The PAC has pledged to continue its audit investigations and expects further recoveries in the coming months.