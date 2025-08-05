PAC orders Anti-Corruption probe against Chairman of Mian Sarfaraz Town Hyderabad

Nazir Siyal /DNA

KARACHI: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered an anti-corruption inquiry against the Chairman of Mian Sarfaraz Town Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad, over serious allegations of corruption, financial irregularities, and illegal use of public funds.

Unauthorized Budget Approval:

PAC revealed that the Chairman approved the Rs 1.25 billion budget for fiscal year 2024–2025 without convening a town council meeting, bypassing legal procedures.

Misuse of OZT Funds: The Chairman withdrew monthly OZT funds from the bank without the Town Municipal Commissioner’s signature and withheld official records, leaving the town offices locked.

Several UC Vice Chairmen accused the Chairman of embezzling funds, ignoring development work, and exploiting local vendors by extorting Rs 400 slips as illegal levies.

Missing Records:

The Chairman failed to present any documentation of the budget meeting to PAC, while the Local Government Director Hyderabad confirmed no record or meeting minutes were submitted.

Petrol Misuse and Excess Spending:

It was also disclosed that Rs 2 million are being spent monthly on fuel alone, raising further questions about financial mismanagement.

PAC Chairman Nisar Khuhro demanded a forensic audit of all expenditures and use of OZT funds. He criticized the lack of transparency and emphasized strengthening local government rather than personal power.

The PAC meeting was attended by Chairman Nisar Khuhro, members Khurram Karim Soomro and Makhdoom Fakhar uz Zaman, LG Director Hyderabad, TMC Noor Muhammad Zardari, and several UC Vice Chairmen.