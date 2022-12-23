PA passes Kahtim Al-Nabieen University, Quran Act bills

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly (PA) on Friday passed bills regarding establishment of Khatim Al-Nabi’een University and Quran Act aimed at promotion of religious education in the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, while addressing the session at the assembly, stated that the Quran education had been made mandatory in all private and government schools up to intermediate education, and thanked the Minister for School Education Murad Raas in this regard.

CM said that a historic legislation had been made with regard to elevating religion and Khatam-e-Nabuwat (SAW) during the tenure of Imran Khan and our government adding Allah Almighty bestowed upon Imran Khan, PTI and us the opportunity to serve the religion. “Allah Almighty bestowed upon us, this government the blessings of the Holy Prophet (SAW), and He will safeguard it”, he added.

Mr Elahi said that opponents did whatever they wanted but this government would sustain and all the opponents would feel ashamed adding they did not not ask from anyone but Allah Almighty. “The religious segment pray that we should continue our work regarding serving the religion”, he added.

CM highlighted that the approval of Punjab Public Defendant Service Bill from the Punjab Cabinet was a historic step to provide free legal aid to the common man. “With the approval of this bill the Punjab government would provide free legal aid to the common man adding that provision of justice to the common man would also be ensured”, he said.

Mr Elahi underscored that those having scarce resources would be given a mega relief adding that new opportunities of one thousand employments would be generated.