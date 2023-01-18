Owner of cash and carry mart shot dead by robbers

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (JAN-18) – An owner of cash and carry mart was shot dead by some unknown robbers while resisting in the broad day light near Makhad road within the jurisdiction of Police Station Jand here on Wednesday. According to the police reports, the victim Waseem Abbas was present at his zain brothers cash carry shop when two armed bandits in the guise of customers came to make him hostage on gun point and snatched cash from the cash counter.On this occasion, the owner of the mart strongly resisted to overpowerthe gangsters but they resorted toopen fire leaving him seriously injured on the spot. The injured was rushed to the local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The armed bandits managed to flee from the crime scene. Soon after the incidence, DSP Jand Circle Mr. Asad Abbas Naizi, and SHO Jand Mr. Atif Hussain along with heavy police contingent also reachedthere to collect all relevant evidences before initiating further legal proceedings through forensic lab.

Meanwhile, the enraged business community led by President Anjuman e TajranJand Malik Ghulam Shahalso held shutter down strike to lodge their protest against the killing of their fellow trader. They demanded of the Inspector General Punjab Police Mr. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan for immediate arrest of the target killers failing which they will block the road to continue their protest till the justice is done with the aggrieved family. However, they called off their shutter down strike on the assurance of the police officer.Later on, case was registered by the Jand Police and the dead body was handed over to its real heirs after getting its autopsy, accordingly.

