Overseas Pakistanis not ‘brain drain’ case but rather ‘brain gain’, says COAS Munir

WASHINGTON, AUG 10: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir called the overseas Pakistanis not a case of “brain drain” but rather a “brain gain” and described them as a source of pride and dignity.

The army chief, addressing the Pakistani diaspora during his US visit, dismissed the derogatory term used for the talented nationals who joined the workforce in different countries.

He added that they are as passionate about the country as those living back home.

During an interactive session, COAS Munir urged them to remain confident in Pakistan’s bright future and to actively contribute to attracting investments.

Field Marshal Munir engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership during his official visit to the United States.

In Tampa, the COAS attended the retirement ceremony of outgoing Commander United States Central Command (Centcom), General Michael E Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

His recent visit follows an earlier official trip to the United States in June, during which he met President Donald Trump over a luncheon.

Following the army chief’s visit, Pakistan and Washington have since then reached a much-awaited trade agreement as well.

The trade deal was confirmed by Trump himself who took to social media, saying that the two countries will “work together on developing their massive oil reserves” and were currently “in the process of choosing the oil company” which will be leading this partnership.