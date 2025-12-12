Overseas minister meets GTEC Chief to discuss trade initiatives

ISLAMABAD, DEC 12 /DNA/ – Mazhar Thathal, Chairman/ CEO of the Global Trade Expo Centre Pakistan, held a cordial meeting with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis.

Federal Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Pakistanis and announced the deployment of dedicated ministry officers at major airports working jointly with the Ministry of Interior and FIA to ensure smooth, transparent, and efficient services for overseas and international visitors.

The Minister appreciated GTEC’s international initiatives and international delegation programs. Mazhar Thathal also extended invitation to the Minister to join the upcoming Pakistan – USA Trade and Business Delegation aimed at strengthening investment initiatives.

Mr. Liaqat Ali Thathal, Director International Trade & Relationship at GTEC, briefed the Minister on emerging international trade opportunities and the facilitation required to attract foreign investment in priority sectors. The Minister welcomed these insights and expressed interest in further collaboration to enhance trade and investment outcomes.

The meeting concluded to build stronger international economic partnerships and provide improved support for overseas Pakistanis and global business stakeholders.