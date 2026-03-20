Overcharging: Motorway Police returns millions to passengers

Additional IG Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan orders strict crackdown against opportunist transporters

ISLAMABAD, MAR 20 /DNA/ – Motorway Police North Region took strict action against overloading and overcharging in passenger vehicles on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

Additional IG North Region, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan had earlier ordered a strict crackdown against opportunist transporters. Subsequently, huge amounts of money were returned to passengers heading home for Eid.



According to the details, Motorway Police North Region issued challans to 1915 passenger vehicles for overloading in the last four days. While 892 vehicles were fined for charging excessive fares.

More than 1.6 million rupees were refunded to passengers in excess fare. Public circles appreciated the excellent performance of Motorway Police.