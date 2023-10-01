Sunday, October 1, 2023
Over-speeding bus crushes two motorcyclists to death in Burewala

| October 1, 2023
BUREWALA, OCT 01 (DNA) — Two people lost their lives in a road accident as an overspeeding bus crushed two motorcyclists to death in Burewala on Sunday, rsecuers and police said.

The horrible accident took place at Chichawatni Road near 431/EB village. According to the rescue officials, both the motorcyclists died on the spot. The rescue teams reached the spot soon after the accident and shifted the bodies to the THQ Hospital. The police said that the bus driver managed to flee from the scene. — DNA

