Saturday, November 18, 2023
Main Menu

Over 80 dead as Israel strikes UN-run school in Gaza’s refugee camp

| November 18, 2023
Over 80 dead as Israel strikes UN-run school in Gaza's refugee camp

Over 80 dead as Israel strikes UN-run school in Gaza’s refugee camp Hundreds of patients flee Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital on foot after Israel issues “evacuation warning”

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Over 80 dead as Israel strikes UN-run school in Gaza's refugee camp

Over 80 dead as Israel strikes UN-run school in Gaza’s refugee camp

Over 80 dead as Israel strikes UN-run school in Gaza’s refugee camp Hundreds of patientsRead More

Israel takes war to hospitals as Palestinian PM calls for 'parachute aid' into Gaza

Pakistan condemns Israeli bombing in Jordanian field

Pakistan strongly condemns the bombardment by Israeli Occupation Forces in the surroundings of a JordanianRead More

Comments are Closed