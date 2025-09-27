Over 8 lakh children to be vaccinated during polio campaign

BAHAWALPUR, Sep 27 (APP/DNA): Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq has announced that during the fourth round of the national anti-polio campaign, 824,301 children under five years of age will be administered polio drops.

He said that special measures will be taken in flood-affected areas to ensure 100 percent vaccination coverage there. The four-day campaign will run from October 13 to October 16 across the district. To achieve full success, 120 union councils will have monitoring officers in place, with 667 area in-charges, 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 teams at transit points.

Chairing a review meeting in his office, Dr. Farhan Farooq instructed the District Health Authority to ensure that all “zero-dose” children are vaccinated. He stressed that vaccinating children against polio is a national duty and a way to save them from lifelong disability. He urged parents to play their part in protecting their children. The Deputy Commissioner also directed health officials to improve coordination, provide detailed guidance on finger marking, door marking, and ensure access to remote areas so that no child is left out. CEO Health Bahawalpur Dr. Aamir Bashir briefed the meeting on preparations. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Capt (retd) Tayyab Sami Khan, assistant commissioners of Bahawalpur City and Bahawalpur Sadar, DHO Dr. Khalid Channar, WHO representatives, and other officials attended.