Over 72% of telecom sites restored in flood-hit regions: PTA
ISLAMABAD, AUG 17: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Sunday that more than 72% of the affected telecom sites have been restored.
According to details, the PTA and other concerned telecommunication services were working to restore the mobile phone networks in the flood-hit areas.
The PTA has made it clear that the all possible steps have been taken to ensure the restoration of the services in the remaining flood-stricken places.
“The mobile operations are providing free on-net voice calls to telecommunication users in the flood-hit areas,” the PTA stated.
The PTA maintained, “The mobile service users can have access to the emergency services and can stay in contact with their families despite zero balance.”
