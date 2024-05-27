Over 70,000 pilgrims using ‘Pak Hajj App’

ISLAMABAD, MAY 27 (DNA) —The innovative approach adopted to bring together all the wings and departments of the Pakistan Hajj Mission under the DG Facilitation Cell and Complaint Management System seems to be effectively working in the overall Hajj operation for 2024.

The ‘Pak Hajj App,’ through which online monitoring of all Hajj-related activities is performed, has received an overwhelming response in a short span of time, with over 70,000 active intending Pakistani Hajj pilgrims registered so far.

Through this online service, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has received more than 20,000 complaints, which have been resolved and disposed of in an efficient manner. The Pak Hajj App provides all the required information, including personal details of Hujjaj, group information, Mehram details, helper information, additional facilities, Hajj dues, nominee information, bank account details, and training schedules.

Commenting on the role of the DG Facilitation Cell and Complaint Management System, its in-charge Muhammad Ahmed Usmani told media that it was established this year for improved coordination among all wings and departments of the Pakistan Hajj Mission to extend maximum facilities to intending Pakistani pilgrims.

“It is greatly helping in the timely redressal of complaints of pilgrims and their proper guidance to minimize any inconvenience to them,” he said. The Facilitation Cell, he added, has a three-member National Information Technology Board (NITB) team of software engineers, mandated with removing technical glitches faced at the Hajj portal and improving system efficiency and quality as per requirements.

Moreover, Usmani mentioned that a five-member team was available at the call center to deal with the complaints received on the portal, under a robust system of redressing grievances of the pilgrims.

He explained that complaints could be lodged through the Pak Hajj App and WhatsApp, or by calling the Pakistan Hajj Mission’s helpline toll-free numbers: 00923376510003, 00923376510004, 00923376510005, and 00923063332555.

Answering a question, he said the nature of complaints mostly related to accommodation, split families, room maintenance, lack of amenities, misplaced luggage, and lost and found. — DNA