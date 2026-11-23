ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (DNA):Development work on the Islamabad Expressway Service Road (East) is progressing rapidly in line with the directions of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Sohail Ashraf.

According to details, more than 41 percent of the overall development work on the project has been completed. The project involves the construction of an approximately 8.5-kilometre-long, three-lane dual carriageway extending from Faizabad to Gulberg.

To ensure timely completion within the stipulated timeframe, construction activities are being carried out simultaneously at multiple locations along the project corridor. Excavation, sub-grade, sub-base and top sub-base works are progressing rapidly on different sections of the road.

Meanwhile, all 153 piles and the slab work of the project’s underpass have been completed. Construction of retaining walls for Ramp A and Ramp B is also progressing steadily.

Work on various culverts, bridges and drainage structures has reached its final stages. In addition, enforcement operations against illegal constructions and encroachments along Service Road (East) are continuing to remove obstructions and ensure smooth execution of the project.

Chairman CDA Sohail Ashraf has directed the concerned departments to ensure the timely completion of all construction activities while maintaining the highest standards of quality. He emphasized that the project would play a significant role in reducing traffic congestion on the Islamabad Expressway.

He further stated that completion of the service road would not only improve traffic flow but also save commuters valuable time and fuel.

The project is expected to provide improved and convenient travelling facilities to residents of areas situated along the Islamabad Expressway Service Road (East).