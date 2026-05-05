Outgoing Polish envoy praises Pakistan’s Middle East mediation role

ISLAMABAD, MAY 5 /DNA/ – In a poignant and personal address on the occasion of Polish National Day, the outgoing Ambassador of Poland, Maciej Pisarski reflected on an eventful four-and-a-half-year diplomatic tenure in Pakistan, highlighting deepening bilateral relations, mediation efforts in the Middle East, and a shared commitment to international law.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the Third May Constitution of 1791, the Ambassador—who noted this would likely be his last formal address in the role—struck a tone of gratitude and reflection, steering away from a traditional farewell speech to offer a “personal and retrospective” account of his family’s journey in Pakistan.

The Ambassador painted a sobering picture of a “rapidly changing international environment,” marked by turmoil and human suffering. He recalled the embassy’s regular commemorations of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and the victims of terrorism in Pakistan.

“We have kept reminding ourselves that human suffering, especially of the civilian population, in one place should not, could not, make us numb to the sufferings of others,” he stated, adding that “there cannot be peace without justice; without self-determination and freedom to choose one’s future in a sovereign homeland.”

A notable highlight of the speech was the Ambassador’s praise for Pakistan’s recent role as a mediator in Middle Eastern conflicts. He referred to “The Islamabad Process,” stating that Pakistan has “stepped in as a mediator, working with the concerned parties to find a solution to the conflict through diplomacy and dialog,” and confirmed that the process “has already contributed to the de-escalation.”

Despite global instability, the Ambassador declared that Poland-Pakistan relations have “reached a higher level,” culminating in the successful October 2025 visit of Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, to Islamabad. High-level talks with Pakistani leadership, including President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have opened “a new chapter” in cooperation, focused on upholding the UN Charter and international law.

Economic ties are also strengthening. Bilateral trade has exceeded 1.3 b i l l i o n U S D , d e s c r i b e d b y t h e e n v o y a s a “ g e n u i n e G S P p l u s m i r a c l e i n t h e w o r k i n g . ” H e h i g h l i g h t e d a s i g n i f i c a n t 1.3billionUSD,describedbytheenvoyasa“genuineGSPplusmiracleintheworking.”Hehighlightedasignificant500 million investment by Poland’s Orlen Group (PGNiG) in gas exploration projects in Sindh, which has brought indigenous gas to Pakistani consumers along with advanced technology and vocational training.

On a personal note, the Ambassador said the “lasting legacy” of his tenure would be the people-to-people connections fostered by the embassy. He cited educational projects in Islamabad and Chapursan Valley, vocational training for underprivileged children, and collaboration with women activists in Hunza to advance empowerment and safe spaces.

He also paid tribute to Pakistan’s high-altitude climbing community, noting Poland’s historic legacy—highlighting Wanda Rutkiewicz, the first woman to scale K2 in 1986.

The Ambassador extended deep thanks to his wife for her support, calling their Pakistani journey “amazing,” and praised the embassy team—without whom, he said, “the ambassador would be just a lone white sail, lost in a vast ocean.”

Concluding with a heartfelt “Hamari Pakistani Dostou – Bohot Shukria” (Thank you, our Pakistani friends), he declared: “Pak-Poland Dosti Zindabad” (Long live Pakistan-Poland friendship). He then invited guests to enjoy pierogis, a Polish specialty, as dinner was served.