Friday, October 22, 2021
Main Menu

Outgoing Japanese envoy meets COAS

| October 22, 2021

RAWALPINDI, OCT 22 (DNA) – Kuninori Matsuda, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan paid a farewell call to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Friday, the ISPR said.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace & stability in the Afghanistan were discussed.

COAS thanked Ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards defence / security cooperation and stance on Afghan situation.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries. = DNA

=======================

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Outgoing Japanese envoy meets COAS

RAWALPINDI, OCT 22 (DNA) – Kuninori Matsuda, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan paid a farewell callRead More

RCCI delegation calls on Indonesian envoy, discuss bilateral trade ties

RAWALPINDI, OCT 22: A delegation led by Nadeem Rauf, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce andRead More

Comments are Closed