Outgoing Greek ambassador pays farewell call on foreign secretary
Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, JAN 12 /DNA/ – Outgoing Ambassador of Greece in Pakistan Andreas Papastavrou Wednesday paid a farewell call on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here.
The foreign secretary appreciated the ambassador’s contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Greece.
He hoped that the momentum generated during his tenure would advance further and also wished him well in his future endeavours.
