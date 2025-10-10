Outgoing Ethiopian ambassador pays farewell call on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, OCT 10 /DNA/ – Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, the outgoing Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Pakistan, paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif this afternoon.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and thanked him for his contribution towards the strengthening of Pakistan-Ethiopia relations.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Ambassador’s efforts for achieving significant milestones during his tenure, including the conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement, the resumption of direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa.

Highlighting Ethiopia’s important role in Africa, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Ethiopia, particularly in trade, investment, agriculture and technical capacity building.

The Ethiopian Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him for a farewell call and expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the support and friendship that was extended to him throughout his tenure in Pakistan, by the people and the Government of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his warm regards for the Ethiopian leadership and expressed his desire to enhance high-level interaction between the two countries.