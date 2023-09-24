Out of 3.7mn Afghans living Pakistan, only 1.3mn are registered

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (DNA): Out of total 3.7 million Afghans living in

Pakistan, only over 1.3 million are registered, while 775,000 are still

to be registered.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee’s (UNHCR)

statistics compiled up to June 2023, 68 per cent Afghan migrants are

living in Pakistan’s urban and semi-urban areas while the remaining 32

per cent are settled in villages and tribal areas.

Out of total 3.7 million, 700,000 Afghan nationals are settled in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa (KP); 300,000 in Balochistan; close to 200,000 in Punjab,

73,000 in Sindh, 41,000 in Islamabad and over 4,000 in Azad Jammu and

Kashmir (AJK).

The Afghans, living in Pakistan illegally, are involved in the smuggling

of narcotics and other prohibited items.

If we look at history, we find out that Pakistan suffered immensely by

letting the Afghans in since it was after their arrival that Pakistani

markets were flooded with foreign products.

The Afghans benefitted a lot from that as their businesses flourished.

But they refused to pay taxes, which badly affected the country’s

economy. DNA