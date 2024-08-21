Our Responsibilities as Patriotic Citizens

Ikramullah Saeed

Freedom is a profound blessing, its value often most deeply appreciated when contrasted with oppression. In a state of enslavement, where every breath is constricted and rulers impose their will mercilessly, the dream of freedom seems distant. Conversely, in free nations, the pursuit of prosperity is a continuous endeavor. Here, laws act as a bulwark against the abuse of power, and the fear of accountability deters wrongdoers from engaging in detrimental actions.

As we mark the 77th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, it is disheartening to note that many nations which gained their independence after us have surpassed us in terms of development. Despite this significant milestone, many Pakistanis continue to grapple with basic necessities, burdened by the soaring costs of essentials such as electricity, gas, medicine, food, petrol, taxes, and transportation. These fundamental needs, critical for survival, often come at a prohibitive cost.

This brings us to pressing questions that weigh heavily on the minds of every patriotic citizen: Will the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ever achieve true prosperity? Will we ever experience genuine relief and unity? Can we, as a nation, come together to make significant progress? These are not mere concerns but earnest prayers to Allah Almighty, asking for His guidance to lead our nation towards the prosperity enjoyed by more advanced countries. This also calls for holding accountable those internal forces that undermine our nation’s integrity.

History teaches us that actions have consequences, and no one, regardless of their power or wealth, endures forever. The once-mighty kings and influential figures of the past are now but echoes in history. The question that remains for us is whether our people will ever experience true freedom and whether those who earn their livelihood through honest means will retain their rights or see them siphoned away by unscrupulous individuals. How long will this cycle of exploitation persist? Is there no one to halt this trend and provide Pakistan with leadership that embodies its core values?

The aspiration to see Pakistan emerge as a respected and dignified nation on the global stage remains unfulfilled. When will every Pakistani channel their energy toward the development, honor, and dignity of our country?

Our responsibilities are clear. Nations are built by individuals who share common ideals and values. A true patriot stands firm against those who seek to harm the nation, defends national interests unwaveringly, and bears personal loss for the collective good. Each of us must contribute to the country’s progress according to our roles and responsibilities, avoiding actions that could bring dishonor and actively preventing others from causing harm.

In these challenging times, it is imperative for every segment of society—be it judges, generals, teachers, scientists, officers, or employees—to contribute to the nation’s welfare. We must be prepared to exert every effort to enhance our motherland’s glory and to combat those who threaten its well-being. Such dedication ensures that we do not become a source of disgrace and that we proactively prevent actions that could damage our nation.

The path forward requires unwavering commitment and collective effort. Let us rise to the occasion, for it is through our united and diligent endeavors that Pakistan can fulfill its potential and secure its rightful place in the world.