Ostentation

Ghazala Anbreen

Everybody is unique and has a singular importance of his own. However, in Pakistan we see that the approach, perhaps is that the one who possesses more material assets is more successful and important and worth talking to and keeping relations with. This indicates the degeneration which has crept in our society. According to a social code prevalent in the Nordic countries nobody can say that he is better than the others. The minimalist approach is adopted by them and is appreciated also. The Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) in his last sermon also emphasized on equality. Piety is a thing which should be promoted and appreciated. Had it been the case, we would not have seen the cult of worshipping for appearances to be prevalent to this extent. In our society, unfortunately what we see mostly is otherwise. The person with less wealth is declared as unsuccessful and is isolated.

One should never forget that all the material possessions will remain here and will not be serving at all in the life hereafter. What remains are the good deeds and good practices. Rather material possessions often become the reason for differences and separate people from their dear and near ones creating rifts between them.

It seems as if more and more money one has, the more successful, the more likeable he would be. The more money one has, the more acceptable he will be in the society. This statement itself, tells a lot about the kind of situation we are embroiled in.

I wish Pakistani people learn from this cultural concept of Nordic societies and adopt the minimalist tendencies, serve humanity and stop participating in the mad race of accumulating more and more wealth. Nurturing the qualities of modesty, collectivism, egalitarianism and discouraging individual superiority and boasting and encouraging a strong sense of community based on mutual respect should be preached. After all, “How much money does a man need to live a very very happy life?”