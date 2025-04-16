Oscar winning documentary ‘No Other Land’ screened at ISSI

ISLAMABAD, APR 16 /DNA/ – The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised the screening of the Oscar-Winning Documentary ‘No Other Land’in collaboration with the Embassy of the State of Palestine.

H.E. Dr. Zuhair Zaid, Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Mr. Jamal Shah, Former Minister for Culture and Heritage, and Mr. Jawad Sharif, a renowned filmmaker and National Geographic explorer, Director General ISSI, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, and Director CAMEA, Ms. Amina Khan spoke before the screening.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, while giving his remarks said that today’s screening of No Other Land is more than just an experience, it is a call to conscience. It reminds us of the collective responsibility we bear as members of the global community to amplify the voices of the Palestinian people and to stand unwaveringly for justice and human dignity. The Palestinian people’s struggle is not just about land; it is about identity, survival, and the right to live with dignity and freedom. What sets ‘No Other Land’ apart is not just its subject matter, but its collaborative nature. The film is co-directed by both Palestinians and Israelis, providing a rare insight into the systematic oppression of living under occupation.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also highlighted the excessive and completely disproportionate Israeli response to the 7 October 2023 attack, the unabated humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the responsibility of the international community to take practical steps to ensure justice for the Palestinians, and Pakistan’s consistent solidarity with the Palestinians and its support for their right of self-determination.

Ms. Amina Khan, while speaking at the occasion, was of the view that the screening of ‘No Other Land’ serves as a powerful moral awakening. Israel has persistently worked to erase Palestine from the political map, rendering the Palestinian struggle for justice a challenging one. She further said the film does not simply chronicle suffering; it highlights the determination of the Palestinian people to stay on their land and preserve their way of life despite the odds. Their resilience stands as a testament to their strength in the face of the relentless oppression imposed by the Israeli government.

Ambassador Dr. Zuhair Zaid, while speaking at the occasion, appreciated the efforts of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) for screening the documentary. He said that such initiatives play a crucial role in keeping the Palestinian narrative alive and in amplifying the truth that is often silenced. He stated that Israeli repression has continued unabated since 1948. “The Palestinian people,” he said, “have suffered for generations due to systematic discrimination, forced displacement, and apartheid-like policies that began the very day Israel was established.” He emphasized that what the world is witnessing today is not just a conflict, it is a genocide, unfolding in real time. He highlighted that the Palestinians are being denied basic rights, from cultivating their land to living without fear. Villages are wiped out, homes demolished, and life stifled by checkpoints. “The occupation,” he said, “steals childhoods, dreams, and futures.” He added, “We don’t want to bury our children, we want our children to bury us”. Despite efforts to suppress the truth, he noted that social media now exposes Israeli actions, amplifying the courage of Palestinians.

In his remarks, Mr. Jamal Shah said that the crisis in Palestine stems from a long history of injustice, beginning with the 1948 Nakba that led to mass displacement and denial of rights. He described Gaza as a place under siege, facing blockades, poverty, and violence. Calling it a moral and human rights crisis, he stressed the power of art in resisting oppression. Films like ‘No Other Land’ remind us that the voices of the oppressed must be heard.

Mr. Jawad Sharif said the situation in Palestine is heartbreaking. He added that the documentary ‘No other Land’ affirms the importance of Palestinian voices and highlights the role of art in resistance. This is more than a documentary, it is a powerful story of human dignity under siege, he said, expressing hope that such works will inspire empathy and action.

The event was attended by diplomats, academics, area experts, students, and members of civil society and the media.