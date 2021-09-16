Organizational and legal bases of the activities of the District Election Commission conducting presidential elections of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Tashkent : The District Election Commissions for the election of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan play an important role both in the election campaign and in monitoring the implementation of the Electoral Code in the regions.

Candidates for members of District Election Commissions are recommended by the Jokargy Kenes of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, regional and Tashkent city Kengashes of People’s Deputies to the Central Election Commission within three days after the formation of electoral districts.

Citizens who enjoy authority among the population are recommended as members of the District Election Commission. The total composition of the District Election Commission may be from 11 to 21 people.

The personnel of the District Election Commission, its chairman, deputy chairman, secretary and members of the commission, as well as indicating their places of work, are announced 70 days in advance on the official website of the Central Election Commission, as well as in the mass media.

The District Election Commission monitors the implementation and uniform application of the Electoral Code, forms polling stations, sets their numbering by district, publishes their lists with an indication of the address. Forty days before the election, it forms precinct election commissions and publishes information about their composition, coordinates their activities.

At the same time, this body notifies voters about polling stations, hears reports from public associations, citizens’ self-government bodies, heads of enterprises, institutions and organizations on issues related to the preparation and conduct of elections.

The powers of the District Election Commission include monitoring the compilation of voter lists and their submission for public inspection, providing organizational and methodological assistance to precinct election commissions and reviewing other issues of material and technical support for elections.

This body also issues a standard mandate to observers from political parties and citizens’ self-government bodies, organizes the activities of the press center at the District Election Commission, informs voters, observers, and media representatives about the time and place of early voting.

In addition, the District Election Commission considers appeals from voters and other participants in the electoral process, as well as makes decisions on them, conducts training sessions, seminars, conferences, round tables related to the preparation and conduct of elections, including for members of precinct election commissions.

In order to organize the use by voters of the Unified Electronic List of Voters, this body provides members of precinct polling stations with the necessary information to access the Information System for Managing the Electoral Process and coordinates the work.

In its activities, the District Election Commission is guided by the principles of legality, collegiality, transparency and fairness.

Observers from political parties, representatives of the mass media, observers from citizens’ self-government bodies, as well as other States and international organizations may be present in District Election Commissions when adopting protocols based on the results of counting votes from precinct election commissions and in the process of determining the results of elections in an electoral district.

Other persons are prohibited from participating in this process, except those who are allowed to be present in the building of the District Election Commission.

The results of elections in an electoral district are determined on the basis of the protocols of precinct election commissions. At a meeting of the District Election Commission, the results of the elections for the district are established and recorded in the protocol. It is signed by the Chairman, Deputy Chairman, secretary, other members and submitted to the Central Election Commission, respectively.

A copy of this protocol is immediately posted in the premises of the precinct election commission for public inspection for a period of at least forty-eight hours.