‘Opposition to reforms based on likes, dislikes’

PPP chief says establishment of constitutional court has been part of his party’s manifesto since 2007 elections

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said opposition to the judicial reforms including establishing federal constitutional courts is based on personal likes and dislikes.

The remarks come after the government failed to secure the magic number to sail through the bill to amend the Constitution last month, as its allies as well as members from the opposition benches vehemently opposed the proposal, forcing the administration to begin a consultation process.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is a key player in influencing the passing of the bill in parliament, on October 11 showed a willingness to support the government’s “constitutional package” with “ifs and buts”, while stressing the need for building consensus among all political forces.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also raised objections to the constitutional package, which among other things includes the establishment of the constitutional court.

In a message on X, the PPP chairman said many of those opposing the reforms now because of party position, had supported it in the past.

“While many of today’s opponents have supported this reform in the past. Their opposition today is based on personal likes and dislikes or partisan positions on the politics of the moment,” he wrote in a tweet.

On the other hand, Bilawal said that the establishment of a federal constitutional court had been a part of his party’s manifesto since the 2007 elections after the Charter of Democracy in 2006.

He also attached the relevant portions of the Charter of Democracy and the party’s manifestos of 2013 and 2024 with his message.

“The PPP has fought every election since 2007 with the manifesto pledge of implementing judicial reforms including but not limited to establishing federal constitutional courts,” he said, adding the PPP’s permanent party position for almost two decades had remained consistent.

“Our representatives elected in every election under my Chairmanship of this party have been given the mandate by the people of Pakistan to establish a Federal Constitutional Court with equal representation for all.”

In a statement a day ago, the PPP chairman suggested that establishing a constitutional court alongside regular courts could help resolve constitutional issues and protect fundamental rights.

He said that if there was a dispute between the federation and a province, there should be a platform to resolve such issues.