Opposition alliance urges dialogue amid Pakistan-Afghanistan skirmishes

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a multi-party opposition alliance, has urged that tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan be resolved through dialogue and understanding.

In a statement issued after its meeting, the alliance said the session reviewed the overall political and foreign situation and discussed the opposition’s future strategy.

The meeting — led by led by Mahmood Khan Achakzai — was attended by PTI’s Salman Akram Raja, Asad Qaiser, Awam Pakistan’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Muhammad Zubair, and other party leaders Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Sajid Tareen, Zain Shah, Hussain Ahmed Yousafzai, and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

The alliance said issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan should be settled peacefully through talks and urged the government to convene a joint sitting of Parliament to take the nation into confidence on regional and security matters.

The TTAP strongly criticised what it described as the federal government’s interference in the constitutional process of power transfer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), warning that such moves could worsen the province’s fragile security situation.

It also denounced the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to declare provincial assembly members “independent” ahead of the chief minister’s election, calling it an undemocratic act that promotes horse-trading and undermines democratic principles.

The alliance further voiced concern over the resurgence of terrorism and unrest in Balochistan and KP, urging institutions to work with provincial governments and citizens to restore stability.

Responding to the TTAP statement, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui called it “shameful and deeply regrettable in this time of trial.” He criticised the alliance for not condemning terrorists or their facilitators, accusing it instead of maligning law enforcement agencies.

Siddiqui said that calling security institutions discredited reflected a “shallow mindset” about those who have laid down their lives for the country.

He added that the same provincial government being asked for consultation had long “nurtured terrorists and turned the province into a safe haven.”