Operation Shabaan: Security forces eliminate 39 terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, JUL 10 /DNA/ – In the continuing aftermath of the terrorist attack on the Mangy Dam police station, the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), and Balochistan Police have been conducting “Operation Shabaan,” security sources reported.

According to security sources, security forces had already sent 26 khwarij (terrorists) to hell on July 6 and 7 as part of the initial phase of the operation.

During Operation Shabaan, the cordon has been further tightened against the fitna al-khawarij (terrorist outfit) in rugged mountainous terrains, sources added.

Security forces are carrying out multiple operations against the terrorists through both ground and aerial actions, according to security sources.

Over the past 24 hours, an additional 13 terrorist extremists have been sent to hell, security sources confirmed.

With these latest kills, the total number of terrorists eliminated in Operation Shabaan has risen to 39, security sources reported.

Separately from Operation Shabaan, this morning a terrorist attack on a police station in the Zidi area of Khuzdar was also repelled, security sources said. In a swift response by Army and FC troops, 8 terrorists were confirmed sent to hell.

There are also reports that 5 to 6 more terrorists were killed in helicopter operations, according to security sources.

Overall, since July 5, a total of 75 terrorists have been sent to hell in Operation Shabaan and other intelligence-based operations, security sources confirmed.