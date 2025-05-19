Operation Bunyanun Marsoos: Pakistan rejects baseless Indian claims regarding use of Shaheen missile

These misleading claims were triggered by a now-deleted video shared via the Indian Army’s official Twitter handle, which purportedly depicted the use of Pakistan’s Shaheen missile. Upon realizing that the content was factually incorrect and unverified, the Indian Army swiftly removed the video from its official platform

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically rejects the unfounded and baseless allegations propagated by certain segments of the Indian media suggesting that Pakistan employed a Shaheen missile during Operation Bunyanun Marsoos (BM).

These misleading claims were triggered by a now-deleted video shared via the Indian Army’s official Twitter handle, which purportedly depicted the use of Pakistan’s Shaheen missile. Upon realizing that the content was factually incorrect and unverified, the Indian Army swiftly removed the video from its official platform. However, by that point, several Indian media outlets had already disseminated the false narrative without any due diligence or verification. Unfortunately, some media channels in India continue to propagate this misinformation.

It is particularly concerning that the Indian Army has not issued any clarification or retraction regarding the misleading post from its official handle, raising questions about the intent and professionalism behind such disinformation.

Independent analysts have noted that this misinformation campaign appears to be a deliberate attempt to divert attention from India’s military setbacks during Operation Sindoor, where Pakistan’s superior conventional capabilities played a decisive role. These fabricated stories also coincide with New Delhi’s broader effort to push a false narrative surrounding the ceasefire and unfounded allegations of so-called “nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan.

The Ministry directs attention to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release dated 12 May 2025, which clearly outlines the weapons systems deployed by the Pakistan Armed Forces during Operation Bunyanun Marsoos. These included:

Precision-guided, long-range Fatah-series missiles (F1 and F2)

Advanced loitering munitions (killer drones)

Precision long-range artillery systems

The military targets struck inside India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are also detailed in the aforementioned ISPR press release.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that dissemination of unverified and inflammatory content by official or semi-official Indian platforms is irresponsible and detrimental to regional peace and stability. Such actions further erode the credibility of institutions involved in their propagation.

Pakistan remains committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region and urges responsible behavior, particularly from official entities that are expected to adhere to principles of professionalism and factual accuracy.