Opening ceremony of 6th Int’l Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) organized
ISLAMABAD, MAR 7 /DNA/ – The opening ceremony of 6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition – 2023 held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi today. 7 Pakistan Army teams and 10 international teams including teams from Bahrain, KSA, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Jordan, USA, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Qatar are participating in the competition. 3 observer countries, Azerbaijan, Myanmar, and Nigeria are also part of the 6th International PATS.
60 hours long rigorous competition will continue from 7 – 9 March. The competition is based on evaluating physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the combat teams. Over the years the competition has gained much popularity and has become an international PATS competition which provides opportunity to participating teams to learn and share experiences with one and other particularly from Pak Army’s experience of fight against terrorism.
General Officer Commanding 37 Division was the Chief Guest at the occasion.
