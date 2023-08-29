OpenAI to roll out ‘ChatGPT Enterprise’ for large businesses

Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI announced on Monday that it is releasing a version of its ChatGPT language model “ChatGPT Enterprise” specifically for large businesses.

The new version will offer more security, privacy, and speed than the consumer-focused version of ChatGPT.

Early customers of ChatGPT Enterprise will likely include Block, Carlyle, and Estee Lauder. OpenAI said that it expects more businesses to adopt the new offering in the coming months.

ChatGPT Enterprise is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model, which is one of the most advanced language models in the world. GPT-3 can generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way.

ChatGPT Enterprise is designed to be used by businesses for a variety of tasks, such as generating marketing copy, creating customer support chatbots, and developing new products. The new offering will also include features that are specifically designed for businesses, such as the ability to control who has access to ChatGPT and the ability to track its usage.

OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT Enterprise comes as the company is increasingly focusing on enterprise customers. In recent months, OpenAI has announced a number of partnerships with large businesses, including Microsoft, Walmart, and Google.

The launch of ChatGPT Enterprise is likely to further increase the competition between OpenAI and Microsoft. Microsoft already offers businesses access to ChatGPT via its Azure OpenAI Service.

However, ChatGPT Enterprise is not tied to Azure, which gives businesses more flexibility in how they choose to deploy the technology.

It remains to be seen how much of a market there is for ChatGPT Enterprise. However, OpenAI’s strong track record in developing language models and its growing partnerships with large businesses suggest that the new offering has the potential to be successful.