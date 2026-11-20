CEO Aamer Rashid Listens to Citizens’ Issues, Issues Directives to Concerned Officers for Their Immediate Resolution

RAWALPINDI, NOV 20 /DNA/ – An Open Katcheri was organized by the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board in Ward No. 1, Allahabad, where Executive Officer Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Aamer Rashid directly listened to the issues and complaints of citizens and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers for their immediate resolution. A large number of citizens attended the Open Katcheri, while former Cantonment Board members were also present on the occasion.

During the Open Katcheri, citizens presented complaints and applications regarding cleanliness, taxes, streetlights, and other issues. CEO Aamer Rashid attentively listened to the citizens’ concerns and directed the concerned officers to take immediate action on the received complaints on a priority basis, while some complaints were resolved on the spot.

On this occasion, Executive Officer Aamer Rashid stated that the purpose of holding Open Katcheris under the Open Door Policy is to provide citizens with an effective platform to directly bring their complaints and issues to the administration and get them resolved. The Cantonment Board administration is utilizing all available resources to resolve public issues and provide better municipal facilities to citizens. Timely redressal of citizens’ complaints and provision of quality facilities are among our top priorities.

Chief Cantt Engineer Atiq-ur-Rehman, Assistant Cantt Engineer Naveed Hussain, Secretary Cantonment Board Imran Habib, heads of various branches, and other concerned officers attended the Open Katcheri.

Citizens appreciated the organization of the Open Katcheri and termed this initiative of the Cantonment Board administration a welcome step. They expressed hope that practical and effective measures for the resolution of their issues would continue. Citizens also appreciated the ongoing development and public welfare initiatives in the area.

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board administration reiterates its commitment to continuing efforts for the provision of better municipal facilities to citizens, immediate resolution of public issues, and development and welfare activities in Cantonment areas in the future as well.