Only vehicle card and ID needed for M-Tag registration

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP/DNA): Only two documents are required to complete M-Tag registration, making the process simple for vehicle owners across the federal capital.

The authorities have clarified on Sunday that no extra paperwork is needed, allowing drivers to complete registration without delay.

According to official guidelines, the vehicle owners must present only two documents at designated M-Tag registration points. These documents are the vehicle registration card or registration book, and the computerized national identity card (CNIC) of the vehicle owner. Officials confirmed that applications are processed on the basis of these documents alone.

The vehicle registration card or book is used to verify ownership and vehicle details. The CNIC is required to confirm the identity of the owner. No additional certificates, forms, or affidavits are demanded during the process. Authorities said this step has been taken to reduce waiting time and ensure a smooth flow of registrations at M-Tag centers.

The officials stated that M-Tag registration centers are operating across Islamabad to facilitate citizens. Staff at these centers guide applicants through the process and check the required documents on the spot. Once verification is completed, the M-Tag is issued as per procedure.

The administration has urged vehicle owners to bring original documents to avoid inconvenience. Copies may be required for record purposes, but original documents must be shown at the counter. Officials added that incomplete documentation may result in delays.

The authorities also reminded citizens that M-Tag registration is mandatory for vehicles entering and moving within designated areas. The system is aimed at managing traffic flow and improving monitoring on major routes. Vehicle owners who have not yet registered are advised to visit the nearest M-Tag center before enforcement actions begin.

For public assistance, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad remains available to address complaints and provide information. Citizens can contact the relevant helpline or visit official social media pages for updates on registration points and timings.

