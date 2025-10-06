Only a Palestinian State Can Break the Cycle of War

Dr. Muhammad Akram Zaheer

The contemporary Middle East is undergoing profound geostrategic transformation, shaped by shifting alliances, resurging conflicts, and growing international polarization. At the heart of this turbulence lies the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, particularly the devastation in Gaza, which has escalated into one of the most pressing humanitarian crises of our time. While Israel continues its military campaigns under the rationale of security and deterrence, the conflict reveals the limits of force as a means of ensuring long-term peace. The recurring cycles of violence demonstrate that Israel is waging a war it cannot decisively win, because military supremacy alone cannot extinguish the political, social, and historical aspirations of an entire people. A sustainable resolution requires recognition of Palestinian statehood, not as a concession but as an indispensable precondition for regional stability. In this context, the international community must take a leading role in shaping a viable path toward peace.

Israel’s military power is widely acknowledged as the most advanced in the region, reinforced by cutting-edge technology, intelligence networks, and unwavering U.S. support. Yet, despite its superiority, Israel has repeatedly failed to achieve durable peace through military means. The wars of 2008–09, 2012, 2014, and the most recent escalation in Gaza underscore the cyclical nature of hostilities. Each round of conflict has left Gaza more devastated, Palestinian resentment more entrenched, and Israel more isolated diplomatically. This military-centered approach is inherently flawed because it reduces a deeply political struggle to a matter of force. Palestinian demands for sovereignty, dignity, and recognition cannot be silenced through bombardments or territorial control. Instead, violence tends to radicalize communities, perpetuating a cycle of resistance and retaliation. Israel’s insistence on security-first policies, without parallel political concessions, has thus failed to achieve its objectives of deterrence or normalization.

The war in Gaza has created a humanitarian catastrophe of staggering proportions. Thousands of civilians, including women and children, have been killed, and much of Gaza’s infrastructure has been reduced to rubble. Access to food, water, electricity, and healthcare has collapsed, with the United Nations repeatedly warning of famine and epidemic outbreaks. These conditions are not only morally indefensible but also politically counterproductive for Israel. Images of destruction and human suffering have galvanized international criticism, fueling mass protests across Europe, North America, and the Muslim world. Countries in the Global South, already skeptical of Western double standards, increasingly view the Palestinian plight as emblematic of broader injustices in the international order. The longer Israel prolongs its military operations, the deeper its legitimacy crisis becomes, even among its traditional allies.

At the heart of Israel’s predicament lies the impossibility of containing the Palestinian national movement indefinitely. History provides abundant evidence that nations cannot be subdued permanently through coercion. From Algeria to Vietnam, colonial and occupation regimes collapsed under the weight of indigenous resistance, despite initial military superiority. Similarly, the Palestinian struggle is not merely a local rebellion but a national liberation movement rooted in identity, memory, and international solidarity. Israel’s attempts to divide Palestinians between the West Bank and Gaza, between Fatah and Hamas may have achieved short-term tactical gains, but they have failed to extinguish the demand for statehood. On the contrary, continued occupation and blockade have reinforced the collective sense of dispossession, deepening the legitimacy of resistance among younger generations. This reality underscores why Israel is fighting a war it cannot win: the conflict is not about defeating an organization but about denying the aspirations of a people.

The Israeli–Palestinian conflict must also be understood within the broader context of global geostrategic realignments. The United States, Israel’s chief ally, faces mounting challenges to its global influence, particularly from China and Russia. The Ukraine war, the emergence of BRICS as a counterweight to Western dominance, and shifting energy politics in the Middle East have all contributed to a more multipolar world order. In this environment, the Palestinian issue has regained prominence as a moral and strategic fault line. The Abraham Accords, which sought to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states without addressing Palestinian rights, have revealed their fragility. While some Gulf monarchies may have pursued pragmatic economic and security cooperation with Israel, the ongoing violence in Gaza has reignited popular anger across the Arab and Muslim world. Public opinion in these societies strongly supports the Palestinian cause, constraining governments from deepening normalization. Hence, regional realignment cannot bypass the Palestinian question; rather, it must confront it directly.

The two-state solution, long considered the cornerstone of peace efforts, remains the only viable framework to resolve the conflict. A sovereign Palestinian state, existing alongside Israel, would address the core grievances of dispossession, occupation, and statelessness. Without such a political resolution, neither Israel’s security concerns nor Palestinian aspirations can be satisfied. Critics argue that the two-state solution has become unfeasible due to settlement expansion, territorial fragmentation, and mutual distrust. While these obstacles are real, they do not diminish the necessity of a political settlement. Indeed, the absence of alternatives underscores its indispensability. A one-state solution whether democratic or apartheid-like would only perpetuate conflict, while indefinite occupation guarantees instability. Hence, reviving a credible path toward Palestinian statehood is not only desirable but also urgent.

The global community must shoulder responsibility in steering the conflict toward resolution. Historically, international actors have oscillated between mediation, neglect, and complicity. The United States has played a dominant role but has often been constrained by domestic political considerations, particularly its pro-Israel lobby. The European Union, despite its rhetorical support for Palestinian rights, has lacked the coherence to exert meaningful pressure. Meanwhile, the United Nations has repeatedly condemned Israeli actions but remains hamstrung by vetoes in the Security Council. In the emerging multipolar world, however, new opportunities exist for collective leadership. Rising powers like China and Russia, alongside regional actors such as Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar, can play constructive roles in brokering dialogue. The Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must also move beyond symbolic gestures to coordinated diplomatic initiatives. Ultimately, the legitimacy of any peace process hinges on international guarantees for Palestinian sovereignty, economic viability, and security.

A genuine path to peace must rest on principles of justice, equality, and mutual recognition. For Palestinians, this means an end to occupation, the right to self-determination, and a viable state with territorial contiguity. For Israelis, it means secure borders, recognition from neighbors, and freedom from perpetual conflict. Achieving this balance requires bold diplomacy, sustained international pressure, and a willingness to confront entrenched political narratives on both sides.

The path will undoubtedly be arduous, marked by spoilers, mistrust, and domestic resistance. Yet, history shows that protracted conflicts can eventually yield to negotiated settlements, as in South Africa or Northern Ireland. The key lies in recognizing that perpetual war is unsustainable and that peace, however difficult, is the only rational alternative.