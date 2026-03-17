Online sale for PSL 11 tickets gets underway

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that the online sale of the tickets for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 has gone live.

In the first phase of the sale, the tickets for the upcoming edition of the marquee league, which will feature eight teams for the first time, can be purchased through the website of a private courier service, which has been appointed as the official ticketing partner for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the sale of physical tickets will get underway on March 24; further details regarding which will be announced in due course.

For the first time in PSL history, matches will be held across six different venues. This expanded edition features eight teams competing for the coveted title.

PSL 11 is set to begin on March 26 in Lahore, with the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, facing Hyderabad Kingsmen in the curtain raiser.

The 39-day tournament will run until May 3, comprising 44 matches. In addition to the six existing franchises, this season introduces two new teams: Pindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen.

General tickets for Karachi and Lahore stadia are set at PKR 250, while they will be available for PKR 300 at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium. The same ticket can be bought for PKR 400 in Rawalpindi and Multan each.

Furthermore, the PCB also announced dedicating an enclosure at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, set to host its first PSL match when home side Peshawar Zalmi lock horns with debutants Pindiz on March 28 in the afternoon fixture, with the tickets for VIP Family Box available for PKR 2,000.

Meanwhile, the premium tickets for the afternoon fixture at the venue are set at PKR 1,500, while fans can witness the action from the VIP enclosure for PKR 3,000. The VVIP Gallery tickets can be bought for PKR 6,000.