Online registration for Hajj 2027–2030 continues for 6th consecutive

ISLAMABAD, JUN 27: The online registration process for Hajj 2027–2030, being conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, has entered its sixth consecutive day.

During the first five days, a total of 107,587 applicants successfully completed their Hajj registration from the comfort of their homes, said a statement issued here.

Of the total registrations, 85,000 applicants opted for the government Hajj scheme, while 22,000 selected the private Hajj scheme. The online registration process will continue uninterrupted for the next several days.

Provincial registration figures show that 51,000 applicants have registered from Punjab, 33,000 from Sindh, 15,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 5,500 from Islamabad.

Additionally, 2,000 applicants registered from Balochistan, 600 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and two from Gilgit-Baltistan.

The registered applicants include 63,000 men and 44,000 women. Regarding package preferences, 56,000 applicants opted for the long Hajj package, while 51,000 chose the short Hajj package.