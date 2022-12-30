Online Khuli kachehri at Pak embassy Moscow

DNA

MOSCOW: An online Khuli Kachehri was held by Charge d’Affaires (CDA) Mr Rana Summar Javed at the Embassy of Pakistan Moscow this afternoon.

The online Kachehri was attended by officials of the Counsular and Diplomatic Wings of the Embassy of Pakistan. Pakistanis living in Russian Federation participated in the online Kachehri.

The participants informed the CDA about the payments issue being faced by a some Pakistani students due to a problem with banking channels. The prospects for student exchange programmes were also discussed.

Mr Rana Summar Javed informed the participants about the special steps taken by the Embassy of Pakistan for streamlining the passport delivery to the Pakistanis. He further noted that the Russian Government has increased the number of scholarships for Pakistani students wishing to study at various porgrammes in Russian universities to 45. He added that further progress in Pak-Russia cooperation on education might be expected as this issue would be specially addressed at the upcoming Pakistan-Russian Inter-Governmental Commission scheduled to be held in Islamabad in January 2023.

In his closing remarks, Mr Rana Summar Javed reiterated the resolve of the Embassy’s staff to provide maximum facilitation to the Pakistani citizens in Russia and reminded about the need to abide by the laws and rules of the host country.