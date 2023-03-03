One terrorist killed, Weapons recovered during IBO in North Waziristan District

RAWALPINDI, MAR 3 /DNA/ – Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.