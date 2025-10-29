‘One soul and two hearts’ PM greatly indented to Türkiye leadership for whole-hearted support

Lauds visionary leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan; declares Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan as Ambassador of Pakistan also; Pakistan full supports Türkiye stand on TRNC

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to Türkiye’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and lauded President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visionary leadership, calling him “a leading light of progress, development and resilience” during his address at the 102nd Republic Day celebrations of Türkiye.

Ambassador of Türkiye, Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu, also addressed the gathering and commended Pakistan’s leadership for its continued role in strengthening the historic bonds between the two brotherly nations. He emphasized that the friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye stands as a model of mutual respect, trust, and cooperation that continues to grow stronger with each passing year.

The event was graced by a distinguished audience, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Attaullah Tarar, Aleem Khan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and seasoned diplomat Tariq Fatemi. Hundreds of guests from diverse walks of life including parliamentarians, diplomats, academics, media representatives, and members of the business community also attended the grand celebration, reflecting the deep and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye.

In his speech, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and emotional bonds between Pakistan and Türkiye, emphasizing that the friendship between the two nations predates Pakistan’s independence.

“Our relations do not start from 1947. They go back centuriesrooted in the spirit of the Khilafat Movement, when people across the subcontinent sold their jewelry and donated generously to support the Turkish independence struggle,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the sacrifices of that era have blossomed into a timeless brotherhood, with Türkiye standing firmly beside Pakistan “through wars, earthquakes, and devastating floods.” Recalling Türkiye’s humanitarian support during the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods, he expressed gratitude for President Erdoğan’s personal involvement in relief efforts and the generosity of the Turkish people.

“Whatever Turkey has is for Pakistan, and whatever Pakistan has is for our Turkish brothers and sisters,” Sharif declared, reaffirming the two countries’ commitment to deepening cooperation in economic, defense, and strategic sectors.

He also appreciated Türkiye’s consistent support for the people of Kashmir and Gaza, assuring Pakistan’s backing of the Turkish stance on Northern Cyprus. “We are brothers and friends forever. Long live Pakistan–Turkey friendship,” the Prime Minister concluded.